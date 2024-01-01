$31,599+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
1.5L Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!
2021 Honda CR-V
1.5L Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$31,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opc233291
- Mileage 33,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!
Top Features
Lane Departure Warning
Digital Cockpit
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear View Camera
Sunroof
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010