Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Digital Cockpit Remote Start Push Button Start Adaptive Cruise Control Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rear View Camera Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 Honda CR-V

33,325 KM

$31,599

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

1.5L Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!

2021 Honda CR-V

1.5L Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,325KM
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH233291

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc233291
  • Mileage 33,325 KM

Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Digital Cockpit
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear View Camera
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2021 Honda CR-V