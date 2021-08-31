+ taxes & licensing
855-666-1772
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! 2021 Honda HR-V Aegean Blue Metallic Touring AWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Honda Canada Demo, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 17" Grey Aluminum Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1