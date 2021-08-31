Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda HR-V

7,963 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda HR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 8008008
  2. 8008008
  3. 8008008
  4. 8008008
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,963KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008008
  • Stock #: US9099
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H98MM100149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # US9099
  • Mileage 7,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Honda HR-V Aegean Blue Metallic Touring AWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Honda Canada Demo, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 17" Grey Aluminum Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 135,712 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 96,150 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 54,111 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory