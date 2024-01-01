2021 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Clean CarFax! Freshly Serviced! New Wipers, Filters, Rear Brakes Pads and Rotors! Excellent Condition! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Push Button Start Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

70,965 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2.5L Clean CarFax! Excellent Shape!

2.5L Clean CarFax! Excellent Shape!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,965KM
VIN JM3KFBCM1M1400416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc400416
  • Mileage 70,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Freshly Serviced! New Wipers, Filters, Rear Brakes Pads and Rotors! Excellent Condition!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
