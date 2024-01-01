$115,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Taycan
SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.
2021 Porsche Taycan
SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$115,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opcA44612
- Mileage 41,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Electric! Arrive In Style! Amazing to Drive!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010