Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Electric! Arrive In Style! Amazing to Drive! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 Porsche Taycan

41,909 KM

Details Description

$115,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Porsche Taycan

SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche Taycan

SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11506128
  2. 11506128
  3. 11506128
  4. 11506128
  5. 11506128
  6. 11506128
  7. 11506128
  8. 11506128
  9. 11506128
  10. 11506128
  11. 11506128
  12. 11506128
  13. 11506128
  14. 11506128
  15. 11506128
  16. 11506128
  17. 11506128
  18. 11506128
  19. 11506128
  20. 11506128
  21. 11506128
  22. 11506128
  23. 11506128
Contact Seller

$115,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,909KM
VIN WP0AB2Y11MSA44612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opcA44612
  • Mileage 41,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Electric! Arrive In Style! Amazing to Drive!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0L R! Sporty and Fast! Good on Gas! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0L R! Sporty and Fast! Good on Gas! 61,003 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L Clean CarFax! Certified and Ready to Go! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L Clean CarFax! Certified and Ready to Go! 70,525 KM $16,899 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8L Alltrack! Good kms! Certified! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8L Alltrack! Good kms! Certified! Clean CarFax! 57,705 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$115,999

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Taycan