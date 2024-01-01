$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDKAMFPXM3195689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FWD TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Whitby Toyota
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 104,642 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR 207,010 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus ES ES 350 116,073 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Whitby Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-668-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2021 Toyota Prius