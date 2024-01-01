Menu
Highline! Excellent Shape! Clean CarFax! One Owner! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Start Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

23,349 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4L Excellent Shape! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4L Excellent Shape! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

23,349KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU2MM063973

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc063973
  • Mileage 23,349 KM

Highline! Excellent Shape! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Start
Push Button Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Front Wheel Drive

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2021 Volkswagen Jetta