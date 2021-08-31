Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

11,475 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

1.4L Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

11,475KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7768626
  • Stock #: 010336
  • VIN: 3vwc57bu5mm010336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010336
  • Mileage 11,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Feels New! Top Features Adaptive Cruise Control Rearview Camera Heated Seats and Mirrors Cloth Interior LED Daytime Running Lights Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

