$26,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4L Highline! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9693430
- Stock #: 021884
- VIN: 3VWE57BU2MM021884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 021884
- Mileage 96,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Highline! Clean CarFax!
Top Features
Navigation System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Rearview Camera
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Heated Exterior Mirrors
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?
Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.