Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

250 KM

Details Description Features

$35,782

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,782

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T United 4MOTION | New!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T United 4MOTION | New!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7244516
  2. 7244516
  3. 7244516
  4. 7244516
  5. 7244516
  6. 7244516
  7. 7244516
  8. 7244516
  9. 7244516
  10. 7244516
  11. 7244516
  12. 7244516
  13. 7244516
  14. 7244516
  15. 7244516
  16. 7244516
  17. 7244516
  18. 7244516
  19. 7244516
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$35,782

+ taxes & licensing

250KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7244516
  • Stock #: 036206
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX6MM036206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 036206
  • Mileage 250 KM

Vehicle Description

Volkswagen Tiguan United Edition Performance 2.0 TSI 184 HP engine, 8-speed automatic with Tiptronic 4MOTION Top Features App-Connect smartphone integration Side Assist (blind spot monitor) with Rear Traffic Alert Cruise Control Rearview camera (dynamic) Climatronic dual-zone electronic climate control KESSY (keyless access with push-button start) Panoramic power sunroof Satellite navigation Rain-sensing wipers and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Child-Safety Locks
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 RAM 2500 Larami...
 15,623 KM
$76,988 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX 3.5L ...
 39,366 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 43,364 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory