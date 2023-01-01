$51,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik + Black Optics Pkg | S-Line Sport Pkg
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$51,500
- Listing ID: 10287405
- Stock #: audi053671
- VIN: WA1FECF3XN1053671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Located at Audi Durham!
Includes Black Optics Package, S-Line Sport Package, Rain Sensor Wipers, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Power Adjustable Seat, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black with Gray Stitching.
Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:
No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
