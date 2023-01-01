Menu
2022 Audi Q3

5,012 KM

Details

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2022 Audi Q3

2022 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort + Vorsprung Edition | Nav | Rear Cam

2022 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort + Vorsprung Edition | Nav | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

5,012KM
Used
  • Stock #: audi111174
  • VIN: WA1AECF3XN1111174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Vorsprung Edition, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Brilliant Black on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Exclusive Financing Options 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

