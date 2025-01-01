Menu
Located at Audi Durham! Includes Black Optics Package, Top View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Backup Sensor, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Courtesy Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Split Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Security System, and MUCH more. Colour: Navarra Blue Metallic on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Exclusive Financing Options 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

2022 Audi Q5

45,729 KM

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + 360 Camera | CarPlay | CPO

13160455

2022 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + 360 Camera | CarPlay | CPO

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,729KM
VIN WA1EAAFY9N2054635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!

Includes Black Optics Package, Top View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Backup Sensor, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Courtesy Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Split Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Security System, and MUCH more. Colour: Navarra Blue Metallic on Black.

Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:

No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Call Dealer

905-579-0010

$33,988

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Audi Q5