2022 Audi S5 Sportback

2,664 KM

$75,000

+ tax & licensing
$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

3.0T Technik + Black Pkg | Sport Exhaust | Demo

3.0T Technik + Black Pkg | Sport Exhaust | Demo

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,664KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: WAUB4CF58NA030833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes quattro with 20" 5-Twin Spoke Polygon Wheels, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Sport Exhaust, Red Brake Calipers, Black Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Side Assist, Heated Seats, Rearview Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Advanced Key, Security System, All Wheel Drive, Backup Sensor, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Rear Defroster, Rain Sensor Wipers, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black on Magma Red. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

905-579-0010

