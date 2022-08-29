$75,000+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2022 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik + Black Pkg | Sport Exhaust | Demo
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
- Listing ID: 9065833
- Stock #: audi030833
- VIN: WAUB4CF58NA030833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes quattro with 20" 5-Twin Spoke Polygon Wheels, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Sport Exhaust, Red Brake Calipers, Black Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Side Assist, Heated Seats, Rearview Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Advanced Key, Security System, All Wheel Drive, Backup Sensor, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Rear Defroster, Rain Sensor Wipers, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black on Magma Red. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
