2022 Audi SQ5

50,620 KM

$67,500

+ tax & licensing
$67,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Sportback 3.0T Technik + Red Calipers | Carbon Atlas Inlays

Sportback 3.0T Technik + Red Calipers | Carbon Atlas Inlays

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$67,500

+ taxes & licensing

50,620KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi046353
  • Mileage 50,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!

Includes Black Optics Package, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Carbon Mirror Covers, Carbon Spoiler, OLED Taillights, Climate Control, Rain Sensor Wipers, Power Adjustable Seat, Remote Trunk Release, Satellite Radio, Security System, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black Metallic on Black.

Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:

No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

