$83,177+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2022 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik + Dynamic Pkg | Black Pkg | Demo
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$83,177
- Listing ID: 8359461
- Stock #: 49359
- VIN: WA1C4AFY1N2040145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Now: $83,177 *Bi-weekly Price: $531.13 plus HST Includes Dynamic Package, Black Package, Red Brake Calipers, Sound-Enhancing Exhaust, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Black Rings & Badging, 21'' 5-V-Spoke Wheels, A/C, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Advanced Key, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM and MUCH more. Colour: Quantum Grey on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee *Limited time lease offer available through Audi Finance on approved credit, based on the 2021 Audi SQ5 Technik Quattro (STK 49359) with Dynamic Package, Black Optics, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Atlas inlays, Sound-Enhancing Exhaust, 21'' wheels with a Base Cash Price of $83,177. Vehicle is leased at 4.48% APR for 48 months equals 104 bi-weekly payments of $531.13 (plus HST & licensing) with $5,000 down or equivalent trade, 12,000KM per year allowance, extra KM are $0.30/km. Price including $10 OMVIC fee, $449 Etching/1 year tire warranty fee and $399 dealer administrative fee. Cost of borrowing is $9,959.70 for a total obligation of $55,237.52(plus taxes). License, insurance, registration, additional options, and applicable taxes are extra. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown, images for illustration purposes only. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Additional up to 1% interest rate reduction/up to $1,000 loyalty cash credit available to qualifying returning customers available until April 30 2022. Additional Audi Corporate incentives available. Contact an Audi Durham Brand specialist for details.
Vehicle Features
