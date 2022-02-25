Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi SQ5

6,524 KM

Details Description Features

$83,177

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$83,177

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2022 Audi SQ5

2022 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik + Dynamic Pkg | Black Pkg | Demo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik + Dynamic Pkg | Black Pkg | Demo

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 8359461
  2. 8359461
  3. 8359461
  4. 8359461
  5. 8359461
  6. 8359461
  7. 8359461
  8. 8359461
  9. 8359461
  10. 8359461
  11. 8359461
  12. 8359461
  13. 8359461
  14. 8359461
  15. 8359461
  16. 8359461
  17. 8359461
  18. 8359461
  19. 8359461
Contact Seller

$83,177

+ taxes & licensing

6,524KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359461
  • Stock #: 49359
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY1N2040145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49359
  • Mileage 6,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Now: $83,177 *Bi-weekly Price: $531.13 plus HST Includes Dynamic Package, Black Package, Red Brake Calipers, Sound-Enhancing Exhaust, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Black Rings & Badging, 21'' 5-V-Spoke Wheels, A/C, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Advanced Key, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM and MUCH more. Colour: Quantum Grey on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee *Limited time lease offer available through Audi Finance on approved credit, based on the 2021 Audi SQ5 Technik Quattro (STK 49359) with Dynamic Package, Black Optics, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Atlas inlays, Sound-Enhancing Exhaust, 21'' wheels with a Base Cash Price of $83,177. Vehicle is leased at 4.48% APR for 48 months equals 104 bi-weekly payments of $531.13 (plus HST & licensing) with $5,000 down or equivalent trade, 12,000KM per year allowance, extra KM are $0.30/km. Price including $10 OMVIC fee, $449 Etching/1 year tire warranty fee and $399 dealer administrative fee. Cost of borrowing is $9,959.70 for a total obligation of $55,237.52(plus taxes). License, insurance, registration, additional options, and applicable taxes are extra. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown, images for illustration purposes only. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Additional up to 1% interest rate reduction/up to $1,000 loyalty cash credit available to qualifying returning customers available until April 30 2022. Additional Audi Corporate incentives available. Contact an Audi Durham Brand specialist for details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2021 Jaguar F-Type 3...
 4,058 KM
$119,988 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 33,775 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,605 KM
$70,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory