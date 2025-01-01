Menu
Very Spacious! Great Family SUV! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Navigation System Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Start Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Ford Explorer

78,715 KM

$33,899

+ tax & licensing
2.3L Very Spacious! Great Family SUV! Clean CarFax

12092923

2.3L Very Spacious! Great Family SUV! Clean CarFax

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,715KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH1NGA00844

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1090
  • Mileage 78,715 KM

Very Spacious! Great Family SUV! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

All Wheel Drive

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

