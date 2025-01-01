$59,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
3.0L AT4! Fully Loaded! 4x4!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$59,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UU1441
- Mileage 84,155 KM
Vehicle Description
AT4! Fully Loaded! 4x4!
Top Features
Premium Bose Audio
Heads-Up Display
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
and so much more!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
