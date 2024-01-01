$34,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
3.6L Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!
Top Features
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector
Steering Wheel Controls
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
