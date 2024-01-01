Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler 3.6L Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!

$34,988 + tax & licensing

42,191 KM

Top Features:
- Rear View Camera
- Push Button Start
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
- USB Connection Ports
- Drive Mode Selector
- Steering Wheel Controls
and so much more!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service.

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Jeep Wrangler

42,191 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

3.6L Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!

2022 Jeep Wrangler

3.6L Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,191KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAN9NW175446

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,191 KM

Sport! Feels New! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector
Steering Wheel Controls

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Jeep Wrangler