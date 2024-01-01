Menu
Clean CarFax! Locally Owned! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Remote Start Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Kia Sorento

79,185 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L Clean CarFax! Locally Owned!

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L Clean CarFax! Locally Owned!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,185KM
VIN 5XYRGDLFXNG084520

  • Exterior Colour Aruba Stone Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc084520
  • Mileage 79,185 KM

Clean CarFax! Locally Owned!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Kia Sorento