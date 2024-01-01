Menu
4Matic! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Sunroof! Navigation! Top Features Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Navigation System Push Button Start Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Digital Cockpit and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

18,216 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

VIN W1N4N4HBXNJ364503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc364503
  • Mileage 18,216 KM

Vehicle Description

4Matic! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Sunroof! Navigation!

Top Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

