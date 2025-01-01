Menu
Account
Sign In
Comfortline! One Owner Off Lease! 7 Seater! Certified! Ready for Your Driveway! Top Features Heated Steering Wheel Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Remote Start Digital Cockpit Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

77,629 KM

Details Description Features

$33,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L One Owner Off Lease! 7 Seater! Certified!

Watch This Vehicle
13132358

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L One Owner Off Lease! 7 Seater! Certified!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 13132358
  2. 13132358
  3. 13132358
  4. 13132358
  5. 13132358
  6. 13132358
  7. 13132358
  8. 13132358
  9. 13132358
  10. 13132358
  11. 13132358
  12. 13132358
  13. 13132358
  14. 13132358
  15. 13132358
  16. 13132358
  17. 13132358
  18. 13132358
  19. 13132358
  20. 13132358
  21. 13132358
  22. 13132358
  23. 13132358
  24. 13132358
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$33,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,629KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA4NC508401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU241
  • Mileage 77,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline! One Owner Off Lease! 7 Seater! Certified! Ready for Your Driveway!

Top Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Remote Start
Digital Cockpit
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort + Apple CarPlay | AWD | Tech Pkg for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort + Apple CarPlay | AWD | Tech Pkg 47,956 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline! Leather! Sunroof! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline! Leather! Sunroof! Clean CarFax! 87,084 KM $31,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Avalon 2.5L Leather! Sunroof! Loaded! Certified! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Toyota Avalon 2.5L Leather! Sunroof! Loaded! Certified! 62,697 KM $36,788 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Volkswagen Atlas