$53,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 3.6L Execline
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$53,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9284002
- Stock #: 229587
- VIN: 1V2FE2CA6NC229587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 229587
- Mileage 3,382 KM
Vehicle Description
R-Line! Clean CarFax! Feels New! Top Features Navigation System Fender Premium Audio System Panoramic Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicle’s maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagen’s Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.