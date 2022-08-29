Menu
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

3,382 KM

Details

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6L Execline

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6L Execline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

3,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284002
  • Stock #: 229587
  • VIN: 1V2FE2CA6NC229587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229587
  • Mileage 3,382 KM

Vehicle Description

R-Line! Clean CarFax! Feels New! Top Features Navigation System Fender Premium Audio System Panoramic Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicle’s maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagen’s Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rain sensor wipers
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

