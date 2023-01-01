Menu
2022 Volkswagen Taos

7,428 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

1.5L Comfortline! 4MOTION! Clean CarFax! Feels New

2022 Volkswagen Taos

1.5L Comfortline! 4MOTION! Clean CarFax! Feels New

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,428KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168161
  • Stock #: opc097509
  • VIN: 3VVWX7B20NM097509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc097509
  • Mileage 7,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline! 4MOTION! Clean CarFax! Feels New!

Top Features

Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Auxiliary Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

