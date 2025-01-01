$16,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
1.5L As Is!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VN906A
- Mileage 144,714 KM
Vehicle Description
You Safety, You Save! DUE TO OMVIC REGULATION THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE MUST BE INCLUDED IN AD. THE MOTOR VEHICLE IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS BEING OFFERED AS IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN A ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee*
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Call Dealer
905-579-XXXX(click to show)
