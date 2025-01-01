Menu
Account
Sign In
Highline R-Line! Leather! Sunroof! One Owner Off Lease! Clean CarFax! Top Features Premium Fender Audio Heated Mirrors Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Remote Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

63,994 KM

Details Description Features

$32,778

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Highline R-Line! One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle
13048259

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Highline R-Line! One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 13048259
  2. 13048259
  3. 13048259
  4. 13048259
  5. 13048259
  6. 13048259
  7. 13048259
  8. 13048259
  9. 13048259
  10. 13048259
  11. 13048259
  12. 13048259
  13. 13048259
  14. 13048259
  15. 13048259
  16. 13048259
  17. 13048259
  18. 13048259
  19. 13048259
  20. 13048259
  21. 13048259
  22. 13048259
  23. 13048259
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$32,778

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,994KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0NM010596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1922
  • Mileage 63,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline R-Line! Leather! Sunroof! One Owner Off Lease! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Premium Fender Audio
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Remote Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro + Technology Pkg | Low Kms! for sale in Whitby, ON
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro + Technology Pkg | Low Kms! 3,147 KM $76,488 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Audi S5 3.0T Technik +NEW Loaded | Massage Seats | 360 Cam for sale in Whitby, ON
2025 Audi S5 3.0T Technik +NEW Loaded | Massage Seats | 360 Cam 5,422 KM $77,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Audi S3 Sedan 2.0T Technik + Loaded! | Sport Exhaust for sale in Whitby, ON
2025 Audi S3 Sedan 2.0T Technik + Loaded! | Sport Exhaust 6,062 KM $66,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,778

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan