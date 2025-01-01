Menu
Why Buy New? Leather! Sunroof! Warranty! Nearly New! Top Features Heated Mirrors Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Cadillac XT4

10,696 KM

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4

2.0L Why Buy New? Leather! Sunroof! Warranty!

13166957

2023 Cadillac XT4

2.0L Why Buy New? Leather! Sunroof! Warranty!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,696KM
VIN 1GYFZFR42PF150573

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VN931A
  • Mileage 10,696 KM

Why Buy New? Leather! Sunroof! Warranty! Nearly New!

Top Features

Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Push Button Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
