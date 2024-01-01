Menu
Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Drive Mode Selector and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Ford F-150

51,955 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT 4WD!

2023 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT 4WD!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,955KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XPFA76061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2023 Ford F-150