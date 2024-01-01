Menu
Locally Owned! Extended Warranty! Top Features Premium Bose Audio Heads Up Display Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Kia Seltos

51,657 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

1.6L Locally Owned! Extended Warranty!

2023 Kia Seltos

1.6L Locally Owned! Extended Warranty!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,657KM
VIN KNDETCA24P7395929

  • Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc395929
  • Mileage 51,657 KM

Locally Owned! Extended Warranty!

Top Features

Premium Bose Audio
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2023 Kia Seltos