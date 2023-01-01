$49,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2023 Toyota Highlander
2.4L Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10483344
- Stock #: opc500206
- VIN: 5TDKDRBH4PS500206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cypress
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opc500206
- Mileage 33,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax! Feels New!
Top Features
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Leather Interior Sunroof
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.