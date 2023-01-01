Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Highlander

33,518 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander

2.4L Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

2.4L Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10483344
  2. 10483344
  3. 10483344
  4. 10483344
  5. 10483344
  6. 10483344
  7. 10483344
  8. 10483344
  9. 10483344
  10. 10483344
  11. 10483344
  12. 10483344
  13. 10483344
  14. 10483344
  15. 10483344
  16. 10483344
  17. 10483344
  18. 10483344
  19. 10483344
  20. 10483344
  21. 10483344
  22. 10483344
  23. 10483344
  24. 10483344
Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10483344
  • Stock #: opc500206
  • VIN: 5TDKDRBH4PS500206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cypress
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc500206
  • Mileage 33,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax! Feels New!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Leather Interior Sunroof
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 GMC Canyon 3.6L...
 145,071 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 65,841 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee 2...
 68,563 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory