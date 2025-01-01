Menu
Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New? Top Features Premium JBL Audio Heads- Up Display Heated Mirrors Heated Steering Wheel 360 Camera Navigation System Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Toyota Highlander

20,391 KM

Details Description Features

$57,788

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

2.5L Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New?

13286687

2023 Toyota Highlander

2.5L Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New?

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$57,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,391KM
VIN 5TDEBRCH3PS108612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New?

Top Features

Premium JBL Audio
Heads- Up Display
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
360 Camera
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$57,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2023 Toyota Highlander