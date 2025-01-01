$57,788+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
2.5L Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New?
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$57,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid Limited! Great kms! Why Buy New?
Top Features
Premium JBL Audio
Heads- Up Display
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
360 Camera
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-579-0010