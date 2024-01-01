$49,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Venza
XLE
2023 Toyota Venza
XLE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
11,295KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTEAAAAH3PJ125666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,295 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Whitby Toyota
2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 33,300 KM $63,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 28,581 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla SE 977 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Email Whitby Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Call Dealer
905-668-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2023 Toyota Venza