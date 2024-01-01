Menu
Account
Sign In
Autobahn! Performance Package! Great KMs! Factory Warranty! Top Features Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heads Up Display Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Volkswagen Golf

33,995 KM

Details Description Features

$35,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L Autobahn! Performance Package! Great KMs!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L Autobahn! Performance Package! Great KMs!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11465224
  2. 11465224
  3. 11465224
  4. 11465224
  5. 11465224
  6. 11465224
  7. 11465224
  8. 11465224
  9. 11465224
  10. 11465224
  11. 11465224
  12. 11465224
  13. 11465224
  14. 11465224
  15. 11465224
  16. 11465224
  17. 11465224
  18. 11465224
  19. 11465224
  20. 11465224
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$35,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,995KM
VIN WvW5A7CD1PW197309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc197309
  • Mileage 33,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Autobahn! Performance Package! Great KMs! Factory Warranty!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heads Up Display
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.5L Factory Warranty! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.5L Factory Warranty! Clean CarFax! 35,780 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0L Progressiv! Leather! Sunroof! Certified! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Audi Q5 2.0L Progressiv! Leather! Sunroof! Certified! 131,593 KM $25,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Highline! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Highline! Clean CarFax! 44,760 KM $31,599 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,788

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Golf