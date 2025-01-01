Menu
Located at Audi Durham! Includes Black Optics Package, Comfort Interior Package, 21" Wheel Package, Cooled Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Courtesy Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Split Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Security System, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Exclusive Financing Options 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

2024 Audi Q5

21,812 KM

$62,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q5

Technik + Blk Pkg | Cooled Seats | Fully Loaded!

2024 Audi Q5

Technik + Blk Pkg | Cooled Seats | Fully Loaded!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,812KM
VIN WA1FAAFY9R2073406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!

Includes Black Optics Package, Comfort Interior Package, 21" Wheel Package, Cooled Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Courtesy Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Split Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Security System, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl on Black.

Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:

No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2024 Audi Q5