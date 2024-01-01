Menu
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

7,739 KM

$56,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0L Why Buy New? Great kms! Factory Warranty!

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0L Why Buy New? Great kms! Factory Warranty!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,739KM
VIN 1V2FE2CAXRC215746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silverbird Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc215746
  • Mileage 7,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Execline! Why Buy New? Great kms! Factory Warranty!

Top Features

Premium Harmon Kardon Audio
360 Camera
Heads-Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Digital Cockpit
Remote Start
Navigation System

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2024 Volkswagen Atlas