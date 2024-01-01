Menu
2024 Volkswagen ID.4

What a Deal! Pro S AWD! Leather! NAV! Loaded! Under 200 kms! Top Features Premium Harmon Kardon Audio Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Digital Cockpit Navigation System Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

$57,899 + tax & licensing

100 KM

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

Used
100KM
VIN 1V2JSPE83RC004902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

What a Deal! Pro S AWD! Leather! NAV! Loaded! Under 200 kms!

Top Features

Premium Harmon Kardon Audio
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Digital Cockpit
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

