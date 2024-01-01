Menu
Highline! Clean CarFax! One Owner! Fuel Efficient! Top Features Premium Beats Audio Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Remote Start Digital Cockpit and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

13,423 KM

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta

1.5L Highline! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

1.5L Highline! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,423KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU6RM035709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc035709
  • Mileage 13,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! Clean CarFax! One Owner! Fuel Efficient!

Top Features

Premium Beats Audio
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Remote Start
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2024 Volkswagen Jetta