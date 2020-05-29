Menu
$10

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Honda

289-451-0087

2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

289-451-0087

  1. 5232317
  2. 5232317
$10

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,659KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5232317
  • Stock #: 20-060AB
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E08C224175
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Come and visit Stouffville Honda for some fantastic deals on pre-owned vehicles! We are located just north of Markham and are located just off Hwy 48 and Stouffville Rd. Avoid all of the traffic in the city and come see us. We are proud to offer the entire lineup and finest selection of quality new Honda models as well as a fantastic selection of pre-owned vehicles in various price points. We strive to provide a friendly and convenient purchase experience and reward our new friends with great financing rates, and of course a warm, no-pressure environment. We look forward to serving you!



- Sale Price plus HST and Licensing!

- No Hidden Costs or Fees!

- Extended Warranty Options available!

- This vehicle comes with a Carfax Canada Report available to you!

- We accept all trades! Drive your car in and have it professionally appraised!

- Financing Available! Not sure about your credit? Fill out an application online!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stouffville Honda

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

