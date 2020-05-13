Menu
$10

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Honda

289-451-0087

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

289-451-0087

$10

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,836KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5023593
  • Stock #: 20-321A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0GT160309
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come and visit Stouffville Honda for some fantastic deals on pre-owned vehicles! We are located just north of Markham and are located just off Hwy 48 and Stouffville Rd. Avoid all of the traffic in the city and come see us. We are proud to offer the entire lineup and finest selection of quality new Honda models as well as a fantastic selection of pre-owned vehicles in various price points. We strive to provide a friendly and convenient purchase experience and reward our new friends with great financing rates, and of course a warm, no-pressure environment. We look forward to serving you!



- Sale Price plus HST and Licensing!

- No Hidden Costs or Fees!

- Extended Warranty Options available!

- This vehicle comes with a Carfax Canada Report available to you!

- We accept all trades! Drive your car in and have it professionally appraised!

- Financing Available! Not sure about your credit? Fill out an application online!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

