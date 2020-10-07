Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

86,082 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Honda

289-451-0087

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

289-451-0087

  1. 6024573
  2. 6024573
  3. 6024573
  4. 6024573
  5. 6024573
  6. 6024573
  7. 6024573
  8. 6024573
  9. 6024573
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

86,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6024573
  • Stock #: 20-580A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH132309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-580A
  • Mileage 86,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and visit Stouffville Honda for some fantastic deals on pre-owned vehicles! We do market value research so that you receive our best price up front - it allows you to spend less time negotiating and more time enjoying your new vehicle! We are located just north of Markham and are located just off Hwy 48 (Markham Rd) and Stouffville Rd. Avoid all of the traffic in the city and come see us. We strive to provide a friendly and convenient purchase experience and reward our new friends with great financing rates, and of course a warm, no-pressure environment. We look forward to serving you!



- Sale Price plus HST and Licensing!

- No Hidden Costs or Fees!

- Extended Warranty Options available!

- This vehicle comes with a Carfax Canada Report available to you!

- We accept all trades! Drive your car in and have it professionally appraised!

- Financing Available! Not sure about your credit? Fill out an application online!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stouffville Honda

2018 Honda CR-V EX
 33,000 KM
$10 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 73,459 KM
$10 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 41,086 KM
$10 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stouffville Honda

Stouffville Honda

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

Call Dealer

289-451-XXXX

(click to show)

289-451-0087

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory