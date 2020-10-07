Menu
2018 Honda Civic

30,458 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Honda

289-451-0087

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Stouffville Honda

35 Automall Blvd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

289-451-0087

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

30,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6118779
  • Stock #: 20-031A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F69JH023154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-031A
  • Mileage 30,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and visit Stouffville Honda for some fantastic deals on pre-owned vehicles! We do market value research so that you receive our best price up front - it allows you to spend less time negotiating and more time enjoying your new vehicle! We are located just north of Markham and are located just off Hwy 48 (Markham Rd) and Stouffville Rd. Avoid all of the traffic in the city and come see us. We strive to provide a friendly and convenient purchase experience and reward our new friends with great financing rates, and of course a warm, no-pressure environment. We look forward to serving you!



- Sale Price plus HST and Licensing!

- No Hidden Costs or Fees!

- Extended Warranty Options available!

- This vehicle comes with a Carfax Canada Report available to you!

- We accept all trades! Drive your car in and have it professionally appraised!

- Financing Available! Not sure about your credit? Fill out an application online!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

