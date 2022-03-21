Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1991 Mercedes-Benz 300

180,737 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

Contact Seller
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300

1991 Mercedes-Benz 300

E sedan

Watch This Vehicle

1991 Mercedes-Benz 300

E sedan

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

  1. 8715110
  2. 8715110
  3. 8715110
  4. 8715110
  5. 8715110
  6. 8715110
  7. 8715110
  8. 8715110
  9. 8715110
  10. 8715110
  11. 8715110
  12. 8715110
  13. 8715110
  14. 8715110
  15. 8715110
  16. 8715110
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

180,737KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8715110
  • Stock #: 91MERC - 356876
  • VIN: WDBEA30D1MB356876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black/Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 91MERC - 356876
  • Mileage 180,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Z's Auto

2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 1,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-450 SD X...
 1,621 KM
$139,000 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,440 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Z's Auto

Z's Auto

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-0233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory