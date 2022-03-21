1991 Mercedes-Benz 300

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 7 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8715110

8715110 Stock #: 91MERC - 356876

91MERC - 356876 VIN: WDBEA30D1MB356876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black/Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 91MERC - 356876

Mileage 180,737 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.