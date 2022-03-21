$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Z's Auto
519-979-0233
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300
E sedan
Location
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1
519-979-0233
180,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8715110
- Stock #: 91MERC - 356876
- VIN: WDBEA30D1MB356876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
