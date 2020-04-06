Menu
1999 Chevrolet Express

Cut Away

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4881039
  • Stock #: AN-14
  • VIN: 1GBJG31R2X1043746
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Class A Motorhome
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

*Selling As Is*

 

Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. Safety ready. - Low Mileage.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

_____________________________________ WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP. For More Details IN BUSINESS SINCE 2010.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Power Outlet

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

