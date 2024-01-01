Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives it will require brake service,engine light on and the following codes present, P0441, P0440, P0446</p><p><br></p>

2002 Toyota Camry

248,060 KM

$2,250

+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry

LE

11989359

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

$2,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE32K62U621745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives it will require brake service,engine light on and the following codes present, P0441, P0440, P0446


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Windsor

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

$2,250

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

519-900-7591

2002 Toyota Camry