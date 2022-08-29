Menu
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

183,900 KM

Details Description

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

4WD LTZ

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

4WD LTZ

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

183,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9177094
  Stock #: AN-521
  VIN: 1GNDT13S332163267

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 183,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety ready. Clean Carfax without any accident / damage and very Well maintained vehicle. No rust. New brakes pads and rotors all around, new ball-joints, new swaybar links, wheel bearing and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

