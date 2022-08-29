$6,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
4WD LTZ
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$6,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9177094
- Stock #: AN-521
- VIN: 1GNDT13S332163267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety ready. Clean Carfax without any accident / damage and very Well maintained vehicle. No rust. New brakes pads and rotors all around, new ball-joints, new swaybar links, wheel bearing and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.