$2,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Dodge Caravan
4dr Grand Sport 119" WB
2003 Dodge Caravan
4dr Grand Sport 119" WB
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-543-50
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling AS IS
NO Safety
NO warranty
Detail Cleaned
Runs and drives good. Cold A/C
All-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Trade-in's are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.
Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information
Year : 2003
Make : Dodge
Model : Grand Caravan
Mileage : 244000 KM
Body style : Other
Exterior color : Red
Interior color : Gray
Fuel type : GASOLINE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429