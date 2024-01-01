Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Selling AS IS</p><br><p>NO Safety</p><br><p>NO warranty </p><br><br><p>Detail Cleaned </p><br><p>Runs and drives good. Cold A/C</p><br><p>All-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.</p><br><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX</p><br><p>THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><br><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.</p><br><p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><br><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><br><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.</p><br><p>Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information</p><br><p>Year : 2003</p><br><p>Make : Dodge</p><br><p>Model : Grand Caravan</p><br><p>Mileage : 244000 KM</p><br><p>Body style : Other</p><br><p>Exterior color : Red</p><br><p>Interior color : Gray</p><br><p>Fuel type : GASOLINE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1721660154008_20015660278848757 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2003 Dodge Caravan

244,000 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Dodge Caravan

4dr Grand Sport 119" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Caravan

4dr Grand Sport 119" WB

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 11504460
  2. 11504460
  3. 11504460
  4. 11504460
  5. 11504460
  6. 11504460
  7. 11504460
  8. 11504460
  9. 11504460
  10. 11504460
  11. 11504460
  12. 11504460
  13. 11504460
  14. 11504460
  15. 11504460
  16. 11504460
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
244,000KM
VIN 2D4GP44L73R197431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-543-50
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling AS IS


NO Safety


NO warranty



Detail Cleaned


Runs and drives good. Cold A/C


All-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX


THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.


PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


Trade-in's are welcome.


AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.


Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information


Year : 2003


Make : Dodge


Model : Grand Caravan


Mileage : 244000 KM


Body style : Other


Exterior color : Red


Interior color : Gray


Fuel type : GASOLINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA 183,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR AUTO GL for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR AUTO GL 127,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Limited for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Limited 193,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Caravan