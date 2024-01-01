$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Jaguar S-Type
2003 Jaguar S-Type
Location
Select Auto Sales
1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
Sales: 519-944-1800
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,001KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SAJGA01UX3HM62232
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,001 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
nice vehicle still in good shape selling AS IS Plus licensing, and HST make an offer. No reasonable offer will be refused. Owner is retiring vehicle Must go
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Select Auto Sales
2012 Nissan Murano LE 216,284 KM SOLD
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium 163,224 KM SOLD
2015 Chrysler 200 C 161,042 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Select Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Sales
1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-944-XXXX(click to show)
519-944-1800
Alternate NumbersService: 519-944-6510
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Select Auto Sales
Sales: 519-944-1800
2003 Jaguar S-Type