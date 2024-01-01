Menu
nice vehicle still in good shape selling AS IS Plus licensing, and HST make an offer. No reasonable offer will be refused. Owner is retiring vehicle Must go

2003 Jaguar S-Type

215,001 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2003 Jaguar S-Type

2003 Jaguar S-Type

Location

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

Sales: 519-944-1800

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,001KM
VIN SAJGA01UX3HM62232

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,001 KM

Vehicle Description

nice vehicle still in good shape selling AS IS Plus licensing, and HST make an offer. No reasonable offer will be refused. Owner is retiring vehicle Must go 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Select Auto Sales

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Sales

Sales: 519-944-1800

2003 Jaguar S-Type