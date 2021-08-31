2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
+ taxes & licensing
Clean history without any accident. Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with Entertainment system together with AMP. Sunroof, leather heated seats, alloy wheels, cruise control, power locks, power windows and power mirrors. Safety ready and detailed clean. New brakes all around. New control arms. Comes with Rust proofing. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also 1 year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.ing HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2