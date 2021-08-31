Menu
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

347,000 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

4dr 126 WB 4WD XLS

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

4dr 126 WB 4WD XLS

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

347,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8036668
  • Stock #: AN-456
  • VIN: 1FMZU77K64UC39672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-456
  • Mileage 347,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean history without any accident. Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with Entertainment system together with AMP. Sunroof, leather heated seats, alloy wheels, cruise control, power locks, power windows and power mirrors. Safety ready and detailed clean. New brakes all around. New control arms. Comes with Rust proofing. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also 1 year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.ing HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

