2004 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.