$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090078
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E64C828462
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. Safety ready. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety _____________________________________ WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

