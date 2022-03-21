$4,600+ tax & licensing
2004 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr Sdn GLS Auto
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$4,600
- Listing ID: 8869754
- Stock #: AN-502
- VIN: 3VWSK29M04M114634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Has 200000 km. Well maintained vehicle. Very good on gas. Full power option, power locks, power windows, sunroof, heated seats and alloy wheels. Safety ready. New brake pads and rotors all around. Alignment done. New inner and outer tie rods along with rack and pinion. New oil change. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
