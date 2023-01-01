Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,129 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Location

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,129KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276500
  • Stock #: 19783
  • VIN: 1GCEC14X85Z272079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 188,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

