2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,129KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10276500
- Stock #: 19783
- VIN: 1GCEC14X85Z272079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 188,129 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
